Infra boost: State set to induct about 6K health professionals

Kolkata: State health department has decided to induct 6,000 vacant posts of health professionals including 1,207 general duty medical officers (GDMO) in the district level hospitals to further boost up infrastructure.



General nursing staff and BSC grade II nurses will also be recruited. The step has been taken to fill up the vacant posts in the district hospitals. Health department has received around 2,492 applications for the post of GDMO.

There are around 3,974 post for general nursing staff and 2,140 for BSC nursing posts. In a move to further strengthen health infrastructure in the rural areas, the state Health department decided to recruit around 1,500 community health officers (CHO) in various Suswasthya Kendras across the state.

According to an order issued by the state Health department in November last year, out of total 1,500 vacant posts, around 780 will be meant for general candidates, 330 posts for SC, 90 for ST, OBC (A) 150, OBC (B)105 posts.

Around 45 posts will be reserved for those who have physical disabilities.

The consolidated remuneration for a CHO would be around Rs 20,000 in addition to an incentive of Rs 5,000 per month on the basis of their performance.

The candidates have to pass BAMS from a recognized university.

It may be mentioned here that in the wake of COVID-19 situation the state government has been trying to make an adequate arrangement of doctors and health workers to meet the requirements which may arise in any situation.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board had recruited 1,371 specialist medical officers while 1174 vacant posts of general duty medical officers were also filled up last year.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in 2020, the state Health department had announced the recruitment of over 1,500 medical officers and 9,000 nursing staff in order to mitigate the crisis of nursing staff members and doctors in the state-run hospitals, mostly in the districts.

There are presently more than 12,000 doctors in government hospitals. The number of doctors in government hospitals stood at 4,500 in 2011. The number of nurses has gone up to over 53,000.

When the Mamata Banerjee government came to power there were around 37,366 nurses in government health establishments.