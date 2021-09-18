Infra boost: State sanctions 435 paediatric intensive care units

kolkata: As part of its move to strengthen the paediatric health infrastructure in various hospitals ahead of the third wave of Covid, state Health department on Friday sanctioned 435 new Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds in addition to the already sanctioned number of 244.



The development takes place at a time when there has been a surge in fever cases among the children in various districts.

The total number of PICU beds has, therefore, reached 679. Among others, the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital is going to receive 30 new PICU beds, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital 12, NRS Medical College and Hospital 36, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital 12, Dr BC Roy PGIPS 72 and SSKM 44.

Many children have been affected with influenza both in north and south Bengal.

Many children from the city and adjoining areas have been undergoing treatment at Dr BC Roy PGIPS with fever. Affected children from north Bengal are mostly undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

It has become a concern for the Health officials as fever and respiratory illness among the children and admission of high number of cases reported in different hospitals, especially in North Bengal districts.

According to the Health department, many patients are found to be affected with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) while others were found infected with influenza B, dengue and respiratory illness.

An expert team from North Bengal Medical College had visited Jalpaiguri DH and examined the cases.

The laboratory diagnosis confirmed of different types of fever, which normally occur during this season, including Influenza and RS virus, a few others. So far only one case was found positive for Covid.

In the wake of a sudden rise in fever cases among children, the state Health department has initiated process to set up diagnostic facilities for respiratory viruses at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and the School of Tropical Medicine.