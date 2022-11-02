Infra boost: State releases Rs 4 cr for setting up 300-bedded 'Mother, Child Hub' in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: State government has sanctioned a fund of around Rs 22 crore out of which around Rs 4 crore has been released in the initial phase for setting up a 300-bedded Mother and Child Hub at Anupnagar Block Primary Health Centre in Murshidabad's Samsergung.



Following the instruction of the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state health department has taken up initiatives to set up Mother and Child Hub (MCH) in rural health facilities so that the people in the region get best quality treatment in the fields of gynecology and pediatrics even without visiting the city hospitals. Considering various aspects, the health department had chalked out an elaborate plan so that the villagers in the district can avail specialized treatment and also implement the project. Calcutta Medical College and Hospital is the first state run hospital to come up with the MCH.

In an order issued by the health department on Tuesday, a fund of around Rs 4 crore has been cleared in the initial phase for setting up the MCH at the Anupnagar Block Primary Health Centre. According to an estimate, the project would cost around Rs 22 crore as per the preliminary assessment. Funds have been released in favour of the West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Limited (WBMSC) as it is the implementing authority for setting up the MCH in Murshidabad's Samserganj. WBMSC has to submit the utilization certificate of the fund, said the order.

The government order said that around Rs 16.80 crore would be spent for the civil work at the proposed MCH at the Anupnagar Block Primary Health Centre. Nearly around Rs 5 crore would be spent for carrying out electrical works.

In another development, the health department has also given administrative approval for the construction of a 100-bedded critical care block (CCB) at Hooghly District Hospital which would come up at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. The work will be executed by the executive engineer, PWD in Hooghly electrical division.

Meanwhile, the State health department has already given administrative approval for the procurement of various equipment which will be installed at the Mother & Child Hub at Canning Sub-divisional hospital of South 24-Parganas. The new mother and child hub, which is coming up at Canning with enhanced infrastructure, will cater to a large number of patients from different parts of South 24-Parganas. More than 9 MCHs have already been made operational at various medical colleges and other hospitals across the state so far while many new units are also coming up.