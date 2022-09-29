Infra boost: State allots over Rs 29 cr in initial phase to upgrade health sub-centres

kolkata: In a bid to further strengthen the health infrastructure in the semi-urban and rural areas, the state Health department is set to upgrade the existing health sub-centres into Su-swasthya Kendras. State government has allotted a fund of Rs 29.75 crore in the initial phase so that serious patients can be treated at the upgraded health facilities.



Only basic health facilities and first aids are available in the sub-health centres. In case of a serious case, a patient had to be transferred to block primary health centres or the primary health centres. But with upgradation of the same to Su-swasthya kendras, people will get more facilities. Health department has been trying to ensure that patients suffering from ENT, dental, eye related ailments, anti and post natal and treatment of communicable diseases can be treated from these upgraded facilities. Health department has recently issued an order sanctioning a fund of Rs 29,75,00,000 for strengthening of infrastructure in the sub-centres in 21 districts across the state. The work will be executed by the engineering wing of District Health and Family Welfare Samity or any other executing agency to be decided by the chief medical officer of health (CMoH) of the concerned district, says the order. The upgradation works should be completed within six months from the date of issuance of the order.

It may be mentioned here that the State health department in June issued notification for the recruitment of 1,203 community health officers (CHO) in the Su-swasthya kendras. The recruitment process is being carried out by the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB).

After the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has been trying to make adequate arrangements of doctors and health workers in the rural parts of the state to meet the requirements of the patients.

According to sources, an initiative has been taken to upgrade at least 10,357 sub-health centres in the state. More than 5,250 staff nurses will also be recruited for the project. The project has already received the nod of the state Cabinet.