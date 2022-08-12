Infra boost: Mirik gets multipurpose 'bhavan'

Darjeeling: The lake town of Mirik can now boast of an "Ultra Multipurpose Gorkha Rangmanch Bhavan."



This modern multipurpose building has been constructed by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) It was inaugurated by Anit Thapa, GTA Chief Executive Member on Thursday.

"This multipurpose auditorium can add a new dimension to tourism in Mirik. It can showcase the rich culture and heritage of this region. It has also got a sports centre," stated S. Ponnambalam, Principal Secretary, GTA and District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

The three storied multipurpose Bhavan has an auditorium with 430 seating capacity in the ground floor along with two mini halls. The first floor consists of the indoor gaming zone, meditation hall, multi gym, and badminton courts. On the second floor there are two conference halls. The complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 19.36 crore.

LB Rai, Chairman, Mirik Municipality, who was present at the inaugural ceremony on Thursday urged the GTA to look into the sewerage and solid waste management projects for Mirik.

"The Lake is in bad condition with sewage from households flowing into the lake. We are working towards upgrading Mirik into a Green Zone and a Waste Free Zone. The GTA will have a major role to play in this. We want to develop Mirik into a model hill town," stated Rai.

The Principal Secretary, GTA assured that the issues would be resolved.

"The GTA had undertaken a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project. However it is incomplete as the house to house connection with the STP had not yet been done. The Municipal Engineering Directorate (EMD) has prepared a Detailed Project Report regarding this. We have sent it to the concerned department and are awaiting a go ahead" stated Ponnambalam.

He further stated that a DPR is also being prepared by the EMD and the Public Health Engineering departments for a drinking water project for Mirik.