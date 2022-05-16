Info on govt schemes: Howrah civic body to open consumer centre

Kolkata: Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to open a consumers' centre which will not only provide information about various social schemes of the government but will also inform people about those schemes run by the state labour department including various job oriented training.



According to sources, the consumers' center may be inaugurated by state labour minister Becharam Manna.

It will disseminate information about the Samajik Suraksha Yojana (SSY) scheme which is run by the labour department.

Till now, information was given about various government schemes from a counter within the civic body. The new centre has come up at the central office of the HMC. Labourers in the unorganised sector avail schemes under Samajik Suraksha Yojana.

People often face difficulties getting all the information from one center. People in the unorganised sector can enroll themselves for any scheme, renewal of beneficiaries and can also avail the facilities of various schemes from the new consumer's center in Howrah.

They can now avail all the benefits that are extended by the Samajik Suraksha Yojana scheme under the state labour department.

Unemployed youths of Howrah will also be able to enroll for 'Yuvashree' scheme and avail its benefits from the new consumer center. Apart from these, people can also apply for a host of state government social welfare schemes from this new centre.