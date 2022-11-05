Infighting won't be tolerated, put up united fight in panchayat polls: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party will not tolerate infighting during the panchayat polls due next year and asked every leader to fight unitedly against the opposition.



Banerjee also cautioned party leaders against using strong-arm tactics in panchayat polls saying that such incidents dent the image of the party.

Banerjee held a closed-door meeting with party workers and local leaders in Amtala area in South 24 Parganas district on Friday evening.

Amatala falls within the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, from where Banerjee had twice won.

"Our party leader Abhishek Banerjee has clearly said that infighting will not be tolerated. The party has to put up a united fight in the panchayat polls. He has also cautioned against any violence as such incidents dent the party's image," a local TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

Widespread violence, incidents of rigging and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of West Bengal during the 2018 panchayat polls. The TMC's tally in the Lok Sabha polls came down from 34 to 22 in the following year, and the opposition BJP's seats went up from two to 18.

According to the TMC leader, Banerjee stressed that the party, riding on the developmental work it has done in the last 11 years, is confident of getting people's mandate overwhelmingly.

"He has also said that those party workers who have a clean image would be given preference during candidate selection," the TMC leader said.

With the majority of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal having rural and semi-urban areas administered by panchayats, control of the rural bodies is a must for political parties to have the upper hand on rivals in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The TMC presently controls all the Zilla Parishads and most of the gram panchayats in the state.