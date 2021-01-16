Infighting surfaces in BJP again after turncoat Kalna MLA Biswajit Kundu joins the party

Kolkata: The strong resentment of the party workers and leaders over the joining of MLAs from Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again come out in the open at Kalna in east



Burdwan.

The resentment came to light when Biswajit Kundu, sitting TMC MLA, joined the BJP. Earlier, the rank and file of BJP calling themselves "original BJP supporters" had clashed with TMC supporters at Nadia and Nandigram. In Nandigram, the situation turn so bad that BJP had to postpone the "joining festival."

It may be mentioned that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also cautioned the central leaders during a two-day convention at Nagpur which was held last week that those who are joining BJP should know the ideology of the party.

Local BJP leaders said the party was campaigning against Kundu, who is a two-time MLA for his alleged involvement in TET. Earlier BJP had alleged that many of Kundu's relations had got jobs in primary schools but they did not have the requisite qualification.

They said in Kalna, the party is facing problem as it had failed to reply to the questions raised by the people. "At present, there is no political issue before the party. So long, we had raised slogan against Kundu and highlighted some of his misdeeds. But as he has joined us we cannot bring forth any issue," they said, requesting anonymity.

BJP leaders of Muralidhar Sen Lane are trying hard to address the infighting, which at the moment is the biggest issue. "With the passage of time, there will be more infighting as it is difficult for the party's rank and file to digest the commands given by the new entrants," said a senior BJP leader.