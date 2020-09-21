Inferno at Digha market engulfs several stalls

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Digha Mohona market destroying several shops including fish stalls.



It is suspected the total damage is worth around Rs one crore including the hilsa worth around Rs five lakh. According to sources, late on Saturday night around 12:30 am few locals saw smoke coming out of a fish stall.

Before he could alert others the fire spread to another shop beside it and a LPG cylinder exploded. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed.

Before the fire tenders could reach the spot, 12 shops were gutted with fire.

Few moments later three fire tenders reached the spot and started dousing the fire. After almost two hours the fire was controlled. As per the claims by the shop owners around 12 shops including some fish stalls were burnt.

Fish stall owners had recently stored Hilsa worth a huge amount which had also got damaged due to the fire. .

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shobhabazar area on Sunday afternoon. Around 1:20 pm on Sunday the fire broke out on the first floor of a five storied building on Shobhabazar Street. Soon the building was evacuated.

Five fire tenders doused the fire within two-and-a-half-hours. None was injured in the incident. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to leakage in a LPG cylinder.