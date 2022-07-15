Infected & mortality ratio less from 3rd wave: Data

KOLKATA: The ratio between Covid infected cases and the number of Covid deaths has been on the lower side this time compared to the figure the state had registered during the third wave of Covid.



According to state health department data by the end of January this year when the third wave of Covid peaked, the state had witnessed over 3,500 daily cases.

During that time on an average around 30-35 deaths had been reported on a daily basis. Contrary to the third wave fatality rate, Bengal now registers daily deaths of around 3-5 on a daily basis. On Thursday around 5 Covid deaths were reported while the daily infections were registered at 3,029.

Around 35 Covid deaths have been reported across Bengal in the past 10 days. Kolkata has so far registered the highest Covid deaths among the districts till date.

North 24 Parganas comes second in terms of Covid death. Kolkata has so far seen around 5,671 deaths followed by North 24-Parganas with 5,355 deaths. Howrah has so far registered 1,646 deaths and South 24-Parganas 1,515. The first Covid death in Bengal was reported on March 23 in 2020. State has so far seen a total 21,260 Covid deaths till date. The fatality rate stands at 1.03 per cent.

According to health department sources, the fatality mostly happens among the elderly comorbid patients. Most of the infected patients are now asymptomatic. State health department already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It has also said that a door to door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware. The advisory also mentioned the majority of cases in the state are mild and asymptomatic. Only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated people should preferably attend the public gatherings following the Covid protocols.