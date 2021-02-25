Infant's death: AMRI Hospital asked to pay compensation of Rs 3L

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed AMRI Hospital at Mukundapur to give a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to a couple, whose 7-year-old son died at the hospital.



Pradip Kumar Ganguly and his wife Sangita admitted their son, who was suffering from Down Syndrome and other ailments, to AMRI Mukundapur on July 8, 2020. The couple lodged a complaint with the WBCERC after the death of their son on July 12.

During the hearing, the Commission found that there was no proper counseling conducted by the hospital. Even, the parents were not informed about the deterioration of the patient's condition.

"Hospitals should perform counseling in case of high-risk patients. We did not see any documented counseling by the hospital. The patient was admitted to PICU and his health condition later turned critical. The hospital did not inform the parents of the patient," said WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee.

In another development, the Commission imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on RSV Hospital in the city for an inhuman act committed by housekeeping staff. The patient, a 36-year-old man, came to Kolkata from Mumbai for some office work along with his wife. He was admitted to the hospital with Covid on October 5 last year. The patient's wife was staying in Kolkata. The patient eventually died on October 21.

The woman wrote to the Chief Minister that she was alone in the city away from her in-laws and she required some help. The Chief Minister's office forwarded the letter to the WBCERC. The Commission after starting a probe did not find any major treatment issues. But, an incident shocked the Commission for which the fine was on the hospital.

During his stay at the hospital, the patient during night hours told the nurse that he would pass urine. The nurse in turn asked a housekeeping staff, who went to the patient reluctantly and gave him a pot. The patient requested the housekeeping staff to assist him. But, he refused to do so. The patient littered the hospital bed while passing urine. The patient then urged him to replace the bedsheet. The housekeeping staff refused to do so and said nothing could be done till the next morning.

The patient could not sleep in the wet bed throughout the night. The WBCERC also asked Dr Paul's clinic at Salt Lake to refund Rs 1.4 lakh to a patient whose hair transplant was not successfully done