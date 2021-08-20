Industry my focus, says CM, plans to meet Promotion Board members regularly

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the priority of her government at present is industry and commerce, coupled with creating employment opportunities for the Bengal youth by attracting more investments.



Banerjee will also be holding meetings with members of the recently constituted West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board every 15 days to redress issues related to industry and commerce.

The Chief Minister herself is the chairperson of the board with senior ministers and bureaucrats as its members.

"Now, industry is my destination and it is our priority to create more and more employment opportunities. We will work for more investment (in the state). We have already constituted a board for promotion of industry and in a bid to address related issues, I will sit once in every 15 days with members of the board," Banerjee said.

She will be directly monitoring the entire mechanism and ensure timely execution of the tasks to resolve issues related to power supply, land or financial matters that are crucial in terms of further investment in the state.

This comes at the time when stress has been given on more investment in sectors, including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME & T), Information Technology and Electronics, Tourism, Power, Land, Finance and Food Processing Industries and Horticulture alongside others.

The Mamata Banerjee government has already introduced the single-window system for investors and entrepreneurs. An online platform has also been created for the same as part of the ease of doing business programme.

This comes at the time when efforts of Banerjee helped the state to be at the top in the MSME sector in the country. Moreover, her robust economic policy helped in supporting both life and livelihood in the state at the time of the Covid pandemic.