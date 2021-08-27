'Industries will not face delay in getting nod for projects in state'

kolkata: State Industry minister Partha Chatterjee assured the industrialists on Thursday that delay in project clearance will be a thing of the past with the formation of the industrial promotion board to be headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



"The West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board has been formed to expedite implementation of investment proposals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee heads the 16-member board. So, I can assure you that if anybody had experienced delay in project clearance earlier will not witness the same in future," Chatterjee said at the virtual event, which was themed around 'Bengal Readiness for Global Business at Global Value Chain' organised by the apex industry body, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Thursday.

Chatterjee said Bengal was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it becomes the IT hub for not only India but also to the rest of the world.

"Technology is one of the key focus areas for the state government and our policy focuses on big data analysis and decimation, animation and gaming, cyber securities, drones, artificial intelligence, quantum computing to name a few," he said.

He added that Chief Minister has promoted the Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, which is fast becoming a satellite city. "Another 100 acres have been marked for extending the existing Silicon Valley in phase II," he informed.

He explained that Bengal has the highest number of MSME's in the country, which is a progressive step towards global business expansion.

Ministers and secretaries of departments including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME & T), Information Technology and Electronics, Tourism, Power, Land, Finance and Food Processing Industries and Horticulture are members of the industrial promotion board with secretary of the Industry Commerce and Enterprises as its member convener.

The state's Chief Secretary and chairpersons of both West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) are also the members of the board. Recently, the state government set up the board after getting nod from the Cabinet to help attract more investments.