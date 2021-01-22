Industrial logistics hub inaugurated, set to boost employment opportunities

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated an industrial logistics hub at Garden Reach constructed by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).



"The main intention of this logistics hub is to have more employment so we will encourage factories that will have a production chain. Priority will be given to those industry players who will not merely reserve place for godown but develop their company in such a manner so that more and more people get employment," Hakim who is also the Chairman of KMDA said.

The logistics hub has come up on a 3 acre land with 2.60 square feet of working space. The rates for space allocation will be in accordance with the rate that has been approved by the

Finance department.

The distribution of Expression of Interest (EOI) for space allotment in the hub began soon after the official inauguration. "If the EOI's are more than the total space then we will have to go for a lottery, otherwise we will allot space on a first come first served basis after March 31,"

Hakim said.

The logistics hub falls under the aegis of Maheshtala Municipality and so trade license will be issued by it.

A mobile company, a garment manufacturing unit, an LED bulb making unit and a few others took the EOI form from the minister right from the programme venue.