'Induction of TMC turncoats behind BJP's poll debacle'

KOLKATA: Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, has severely criticised the BJP, citing that the saffron party's "wrong steps," like induction of Trinamool Congress leaders to the party without judging their strength, was one of the prime reasons for its poll debacle in the Assembly elections in Bengal.



The analysis of 'Organiser' published on May 13 has put the BJP's central leadership on the back foot.

The IT-cell of BJP, which usually shares news articles related to the party on social media, has remained silent about the write-up.

The article maintained that BJP had failed to understand the impact of the pro-people schemes taken up by the Trinamool Congress. Also, the party miserably failed to realise the impact of Covid-19 on the last two phases, which resulted in "such decimated performance."

The party leadership had failed to gauze the ground reality and boasted its dream of securing 200 seats. Even 48 hours before the election results were announced, Amit Shah, Union Home minister and JP Nadda, the party's national president, made statements before the electronic media that the party would get 200 plus seats in Bengal.

It is interesting to note that out of the 75 winning candidates of the BJP, 35 members are Trinamool turncoats, 25 are from Congress while 12 are from the Left Front. Only three candidates are from the saffron party originally.

The central BJP leadership went out of the way and all important Trinamool turncoats were flown to Delhi in chartered flights. Four MPs fought the Assembly elections. BJP MP Babul Supriyo was defeated by TMC's Aroop Biswas by over 50,000 votes while another BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was defeated by 18,000 votes.

Two saffron party MPs, Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, won. In view of the poor performance of the party, the central leadership asked them to resign from the MLA post and continue as Parliamentarians. Of the star candidates of BJP, only Suvendu Adhikari won and Sabyasachi Dutta and Baishali Dalmiya got defeated.

The write-up criticised the party for not getting a single seat in Jhargram (4 seats), South 24-Parganas (31 seats), Purba Bardhaman (16 seats) and Kolkata (11 seats).

The BJP got only 17 out of 51 seats in Jangalmahal. The BJP failed to get support of the SC and ST

voters. Even the Matuas did not give full support to the party. Only in the Jalpaiguri region, the party got 21 out of 27 seats.

"Because of the importance given to the TMC turncoats, the RSS did not work in full throttle in the areas where they (the turncoats) were nominated," analysts opined. For instance, in Bidhannagar where TMC's Sujit Bose won by over 7500 votes, the RSS workers did not work for BJP candidate and Trinamool turncoat Sabyasachi Dutta.