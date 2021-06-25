Indranil Sen visits Mahesh to take stock of repair work

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has taken all steps for completion of the renovation work taking place in and around the Jagannath Temple at Mahesh near Serampore in Hooghly before the Ratha Yatra this year.

Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Tourism, on Friday visited Mahesh to take a stock of the progress of work. This year, the Ratha Yatra will be held on July 12. The ongoing development work in and around the temple will get completed by July 9. Construction of an archway on GT Road at Mahesh will get over by the end of July. It was the effort of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure an overall development of the place with immense historical significance. The one at Mahesh is one of the biggest Ratha Yatras and has been celebrated since 1396. Sen also visited Sabujdwip at Balagarh that is witnessing a massive development in the tourism sector. He held meetings with the top brass of the district and Tourism department in a bid to ensure initiation of the eco-tourism centre in the next six months. The eco-tourism centre will consist a resort with seven cottages and dormitories, picnic spot and a separate arena for folk artistes to perform.