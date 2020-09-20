Indranil Sen inaugurates development projects in Chandannagar

Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department and local MLA Indranil Sen on Saturday inaugurated a series of development projects including the arrangement for sufficient supply of water on different parts of Chandannagar.



In a bid to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, three new deep tubewell arrangements have been set up at Taldanga, Narua and Chanpatala areas. Sen inaugurated the same on Saturday. Residents of the entire North Chandannagar will be benefitted from this. At the same time, a children's park has also been set up at Rather Sadak Nabin Sangha at Chandannagar and was inaugurated by the minister on Saturday. People in the area expressed their gratitude towards Sen for taking such measures. Similar steps that were taken at Chandannagar in the past few years have helped in bringing an overall development of the area.