Indo-Bangladesh trade resumes at Hili border

Balurghat: International trade through the Hili border resumed on Sunday after the Bangladeshi traders withdrew their demand to vaccinate all Indian truck drivers and cleaners who are associated with the trade following the second wave of pandemic in India. On Saturday, the International traders of both countries met at the zero point of Hili border to talk about the matter and look for a solution.

Sources said the traders of both countries had consented to resume the trade as usual from the Hili land port by removing all confusions.

It has been decided to run the export and import business through the area from 10 am to 4.30 pm every day.

Meanwhile, the Indian traders had also threatened their Bangladeshi counterpart to stop export-import trade if the latter stood rigid to vaccinate the truck drivers and cleaners in such a short time.

Following the stalemate of International trade, both traders had agreed to discuss and look for a solution.

Amit Agarwal, on behalf of Indian traders said: "The Bangladeshi traders had demanded to vaccinate all the truck drivers and cleaners of our side which we opposed. We had also delivered our message to them that it could have been impossible to vaccinate all of them within a short time. We told the Bangladeshi traders to withdraw their decision immediately otherwise we would be forced to stop the export and import business through Hili land port."

According to him, the Bangladeshi traders had responded positively in order to take back their demand.

"We are happy following the removal of all confusions. We had promised our Bangladeshi counterpart to vaccinate all the truck drivers and cleaners as early as possible which they agreed. Now, the use of masks, hand-gloves and sanitizers of both drivers and helpers are mandatory to restrict the spread of the deadly virus. Medical screening tests are

also compulsory for them each time while crossing the border. We are adhering to all social distancing rules," he added.

It may be noted that both drivers and helpers have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days each time crossing the border.