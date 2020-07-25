Individual dedicated helpline numbers for each Covid hospital in Howrah

Kolkata: The Howrah district administration has introduced individual dedicated 24x7 helpline numbers for each COVID-19 hospital in the district.



The move has been taken to assist people get real-time information on availability of beds in each of the six dedicated hospitals for treatment of the disease. At the same time, a round-the-clock patient control room has been set up and its helpline numbers are 6292232870/ 03326371735. Dedicated control rooms are also operating at the Howrah Municipal Corporation. At present, there are six dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the district — T L Jaiswal Hospital, Sanjiban Hospital, ILS Hospitals, Narayana, ESI Uluberia and ESI Baltikuri. There are at present 1,200 beds in these hospitals to provide treatment to patients suffering from Covid. This comes after the successful introduction of telemedicine facilities in the district from May 14 that is available from 11 am to 3 pm from Monday to Saturday. At least 3,000 people have received the benefits of telemedicine so far.