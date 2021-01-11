Indira Mukherjee becomes SP of Jhargram

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, superintendent of Police (SP) Jhargram district has been changed.



Indira Mukherjee, who was deputy commissioner (Traffic) of Bidhannagar, has been made the new SP of the district replacing Rathod Amitkumar Bharat.

Bharat has been made the Commanding Officer (CO) of the eighth battalion of the State Armed Police (SAP).

Saikat Ghosh, who was CO of the eighth battalion of the State Armed Police (SAP), has become deputy

commissioner (Traffic) of Bidhannagar.