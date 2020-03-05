India's first female aviation firefighter shares words of wisdom

Kolkata: Ahead of International Women's Day, Taniya Sanyal, the first female aviation firefighter in India, shared her experiences and gave tips to aspiring women firefighters on Thursday.



"All I want to say to the aspiring women firefighters is that women symbolise shakti (power), so there is nothing that we can't do. The only necessary thing is to dream and focus on your goal. You just need to continue with your dedication and determination," said Tania, the Kolkata girl who was appointed as the first female Indian aviation firefighter by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in 2018.

While there are women firefighters in other countries, Sanyal is the nation's first to have stepped into this male-dominated field and gave credit to her parents, teachers and professors for her success.

After cracking the online written test followed by medical, physical, and driving tests, Sanyal went for a rigorous training at the Fire Training Centre, New Delhi. She is now posted at the Kolkata Fire Training Centre as a trainer.

"My parents have always encouraged me and used to tell me to add wings to my dreams and become what I desire. When I cracked the exam, they were shocked because no one in my family has done this kind of job earlier. They gave me positive vibes. I also want to thank Airports Authority of India. It has been an enriching experience and also a matter of great pride to be a part of airport fire service," she said.

Earlier, the AAI used to recruit only men as firefighters, a very risky and challenging job. However, the rules were relaxed in 2018 and women were also given opportunity to apply for the post.