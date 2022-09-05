'India's biggest Pappu': TMC takes a dig at BJP for misusing agencies

kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday referred to party all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's 'pappu remark' while hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and reiterated that the party will not be cowed down by unleashing of ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).



After marathon grilling by ED on Friday Banerjee while speaking with media persons had termed Shah "the biggest Pappu this country has seen".

Putting the hashtag: IndiasBiggestPappuAmitShah in its twitter handle, the TMC tweeted: "Fight with us politically, show your strength, let us duel in the people's court.' - Shri @abhishekaitc. BJP can unleash ED and CBI, aka their puppets, but we won't be cowed down. We will fight on."

The TMC workers have already initiated a T-shirt campaign targeting Amit Shah with several prominent faces particularly the youth leaders and supporters were seen sporting T-shirts emblazoned with Shah's face along with the caption 'India's Biggest Pappu'.

TMC spokespersons like Riju Dutta and Arup Chakraborty shared photos of themselves wearing the 'India's Biggest Pappu' T-shirt.

"In every state where BJP has lost, they are using central agencies against the Opposition. Shah preaches lessons on nationalism but could not teach nationalism to his son, who can't wave the national flag. All these pointers prove that he is an incompetent Home minister and hence we from Trinamool Congress call him India's Biggest Pappu," a TMC youth leader said. Banerjee, who was summoned to the ED office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake on Friday (September 2) in connection with its ongoing investigation into the coal smuggling scam had launched a scathing attack on Shah.

"If needed, I am ready to face questioning 30 times, but will not bow my head before the BJP. I dare him (Amit Shah) to prove I have committed a wrong and put me behind bars. If they can prove a single allegation, I am ready to walk to the gallows," Banerjee had said.