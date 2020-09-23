India's 1st library on wheels to ply soon

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Corporation [WBTC] is set to introduce India's first Tram Library to attract students and bibliophiles.



The Library on Wheels tram will run on the Shyambazar- Esplanade route via College Street area where most of the colleges and prestigious institutions are concentrated. It is a special tram with a section for books, magazines, etc which can be read while travelling in the tram. The tram has been decorated accordingly. The youth can read the books and pass their time productively while travelling.

Notably, this is the first and the only such thing in India. Not many examples of such a concept exist worldwide. In addition to the books, free Wifi Hotspot is provided to passengers to read online books while travelling. So, they can lay their hands on both physical books and e-books.

As a campaign to celebrate the inaugural of the Tram Library, free pens are being given on all ticket purchases on the Tram Library for the first one week.

"The idea is to catapult the tram as the choice mode for Kolkata students again," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.

Books relating to various competitive examinations like IAS, IPS, WBCS, GRE, GMAT etc have been put in the library for the starters. The books would be updated regularly.

The Shyambazar- Esplanade route via College Street is the fifth route on which the tram service will resume on September 24 after the same had started on Tollygunge - Ballygunge route, Rajabazar - Howrah Bridge route, Gariahat - Esplanade route and Howrah - Shyambazar route. Track repairing work is also going in the Kidderpore-Esplanade route.

Lots of tracks were damaged by trees and the overhead wire system got badly damaged due to cyclone Amphan that hit West Bengal on May 20. The tram services were suspended for 81 days due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.