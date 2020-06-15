Indian Railways revises 12 special train timings

Kolkata: Indian Railways had revised 12 special train timings scheduled to arrive/depart from the Howrah/ Sealdah station with effect from Tuesday.



"The timings of 02301 UP Howrah – New Delhi, 02302 DN New Delhi – Howrah, 02303 UP Howrah – New Delhi (via Patna), 02304 DN New Delhi - Howrah (via Patna), 02381 UP Howrah – New Delhi (via Gaya), 02382 DN New Delhi – Howrah (via Gaya), are some of the trains with new timings. The new and old time difference is between 15 and 35 minutes," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He said that the timetable will come into effect from June 16 and passengers should check the running status of the train online before boarding the train. While passengers will have to arrive at the departure station at least 90

minutes before the departure time and follow various Covid norms.