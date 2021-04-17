Indian Museum, Science City, others to remain shut till May 15

Kolkata: Museums in the city, including the science museums, will remain closed from April 16 till May 15 or until further orders due to the prevailing Covid pandemic situation in the country as well as in the state under the instructions of the Union Ministry of Culture.



"Indian Museum, Science City, Birla Industrial Science Museum and the galleries as well as the garden of Victoria Memorial will come under the purview of the directions of Ministry of Culture," A D Choudhury, Director General of National Council of Science Museums said.

Post lockdown, the museums had been thrown open for visitors on November 10 with improvement in the Covid situation.