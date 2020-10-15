Indian Economy in tatters as even Bangladesh is set to overtake us in Per Capita GDP: Abhishek

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP has severely criticised the BJP ruled Centre for its faulty policies that has affected the country's economy with the International Monetary Fund–World Economic Outlook predicting that India is set to slide below Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP in 2020.



Banerjee tweeted: "Indian Economy in tatters, as even Bangladesh is set to overtake us in Per Capita GDP as per @IMFNews's World Economic Outlook. Listen carefully, it's not their resurgence, but our colossal downfall, in pursuit of @narendramodi Ji's 5 Trillion dream!"

Chandrima Bhattacharya, president Trinamool Mahila Congress tweeted: "Let us not forget that India has the largest youth population. @narendramodi ji's irresponsible handling of the economy is putting 600 million youths' future at risk. How about less talk and more work Modiji."

Trinamool Congress' chairperson Mamata Banerjee was the first political leader who had criticised the demonetisation within half-an-hour after it was introduced on November 8, 2016. She had said that it would affect India's economic growth badly. Later, all economists both in the country and abroad had reverberated of what she had said.