Indian Army doctor found dead

Kolkata: An Indian Army doctor died after falling down from the balcony of his residence at the 2/20 Officers' Enclave, 'Turf View' in Hastings area on Thursday night.

On Thursday night the doctor identified as Colonel Prosenjit Ganguli (50) was found lying in a pool of blood under a five storied building at the Officers' Enclave around 11:17 pm. He was rushed to the Command Hospital in Alipore where the attending doctor declared him dead. Ganguli, a Covid warrior, was standing on the balcony of his residence on the fourth floor when he somehow lost control and fell down.

In a separate incident on Friday morning, the body of a 52 year old person was found hanging from a wooden beam of the ceiling on the top floor of a two storied house in Muchipara. Police suspect that the person identified as Tapas Banerjee has committed suicide as he was suffering from depression. No foul play was detected.

Team MP

