India vaccinates over 10 lakh people in one day, more than 1.77 crore vaccinated so far

New Delhi: For the first time after the vaccination drive rolled out on January 16, India vaccinated over 10 lakh people in a single day on Thursday. With this the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore.



As per the provisional report provided by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given till the end of 48th day of the nationwide vaccination drive.

"Of the total, there are 68,38,077 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 HCWs who have taken the second dose, while 60,22,136 frontline workers (FLWs) have taken the first dose and 54,177 FLWs have been administered the second dose of the vaccine," it said, adding that 14,95,016 beneficiaries belonging to above 60 years and 2,18,939 beneficiaries of 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till date. Notably, in a single day, total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday.

In another incident, the Election Commission started a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its officers and staff working at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi with former chief election commissioner M S Gill taking the first shot. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will get vaccinated after all officials and staff of the commission are inoculated, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where he had registered to get his shot along with his parents, Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi. In addition, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat also took their first doses of the vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah hospital here.