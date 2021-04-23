India that voted for you, now gasping for breath: Partha slams Modi on oxygen crisis

Kolkata: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for inadequate supply of oxygen to the states, Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinamool Congress (TMC) asked couldn't the former hear the 'desperate cries' of people seeking help for Covid patients 'gasping for breath.'



Chatterjee tweeted: "Can't you hear these desperate cries for help, PM @narendramodi -ji? The same India that voted for you is now gasping for breath! As Delhi HC said, it is for YOU to protect the fundamental right to life by whatever means. ACT NOW!"

Coming down heavily on Modi, political strategist Prashant Kishor tweeted urging to take immediate steps to ensure the crisis is tackled. It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had over and again urged the Centre to provide oxygen, vaccines and medicines.

She went ahead and called the second phase of Covid as 'Modi made' disaster. She held meetings with the state Chief Secretary and Home Secretary and made adequate arrangements to combat the surge. The number of people afflicted with the disease crossed 11,000 in Bengal.

In the past few days, the failure of the hospitals across the country to treat patients suffering from Covid-19 has been highlighted in the social media.

Video clips showing hapless conditions of the patients in a state-run hospital at Bhavnagar in Gujarat went viral where patients were seen gasping due to lack of Oxygen.

The video of mass cremation in Uttar Pradesh and the administration's decision to construct a boundary wall to prevent people from

taking photographs of cremation has also gone viral on social media.

A video clip of the BBC News showing the helpless condition of the patients in an Uttar Pradesh hospital has gone viral. It showed how the relatives of the patients affected with Covid-19 had requested the hospital authorities and their inability to provide oxygen.

The social media has been flooded with posts criticising the Centre for its failure to provide oxygen and lack of preparedness.

People alleged that when the country was suffering badly and the number of deaths going up, the Prime Minister and Home Minister were busy taking part in the election campaign of Bengal.

Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O' Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy held press conferences in the past two days and lambasted the Centre for not supplying oxygen.