India ranks 94 out of 107 countries on Global Hunger Index, Mo-Shah who will you blame for this: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government as India ranked even below Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka among South Asian nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI).

Criticising the Centre on World Food Day, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tweeted stating: "India ranks 94 out of 107 countries on Global Hunger Index. Mo-Shah. Who will you blame for this? Must be one of these @AITCofficial @INCIndia @arivalayam DMK @AamAadmiParty @cpimspeak @NCPspeaks @samajwadiparty@ShivSena @RJDforIndia."

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress leader and the minister of state for

Health Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted stating that

"India is meeting new lows every day, thanks to @narendramodi ji's amazing leadership skills."

The tweet went on to state: "The suited-booted PM can spend crores on his

branding and advertisement but will not care to feed the millions suffering. #WorldFoodDay".

"@narendramodi's 'Acche Din' is getting scarier every day. India falls to 102 in the Hunger Index. Million mouths to feed but the Prime Minister is busy concocting newer jumlas. Where are we heading towards? #WorldFoodDay," tweeted Trinamool

Congress leader Dr Shashi Panja. This comes within a couple of days after the report revealing that per capita GDP of Bangladesh is more than that of India as per World Economic Outlook.