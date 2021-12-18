India International Mega Trade Fair kicks off in city

KOLKATA: The 20th edition of India International Mega Trade fair was inaugurated in the city on Friday.

It has been organised by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In this year's fair, Iran is the focus country while Bangladesh being the partner country.

Tunisia is the highlighted country. Kerala is the partner state and Arunachal Pradesh is the focus state.

Fifteen foreign countries have taken part in the fair along with 22 Indian states.

There are 600 exhibitors from the country and abroad. Strict Covid protocols have been maintained in organising the fair.

The fair gives an opportunity to the participants to exchange their views and showcase their products. It may be mentioned that the state government will be holding Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022 where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take part.