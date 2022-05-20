Increase in daily sample tests but Covid infection rate shows drop

Kolkata: Covid infection rate in Bengal is on the lower side despite a rise in the number of daily sample tests recently. Earlier, the number of cases would have gone up proportionately to the rise in daily sample tests.



But the recent trend of the Covid scenario in the state says that daily count does not go up by a higher margin compared to the earlier figures. Instead, the daily log remains fully under control.

For example, daily sample tests went up to 9,331 on Thursday from what stood at around 9,292 on Wednesday. But the daily infected cases jumped by a slight margin. Around 36 fresh cases were detected across Bengal on Thursday. Daily Covid infection in Bengal had gone down on Wednesday as well compared to Tuesday's figure of 48. On Monday, the daily figure remained at 14. Covid infection dropped to 14 from 40 on Sunday. The daily figure was registered at 57 on Saturday, 50 on Friday and 42 on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the number of Covid cases has been fluctuating in the state between 20 and 50 for the past couple of months. The Covid positivity rate in Bengal slightly went up with a 0.39 percent figure being registered on Thursday while on Wednesday, the figure stood at 0.28 percent. The figure had gone up with 0.67 percent registered on Tuesday. It stood at 0.27 percent on Monday and 0.50 percent on Sunday. The figure remained at 0.69 percent on Saturday and 0.54 percent on Friday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of six weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 percent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for several days. The total number of recoveries has so far increased to upto 19,97,404.

The state has so far registered 20,18,984 infected cases till Thursday. As many as 2,52,04,011 samples have been examined so far across the state. No Covid death occurred on Thursday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 355 people are currently in home isolation while only 22 are in hospitals. The state on Thursday administered around 79,701 doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 72,406,454 first doses have been cumulatively administered so far in the state while 62,408,637 second doses have been applied.