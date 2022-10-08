'Increase Covid tests, ramp up vigil on treatment of dengue patients'

Kolkata: The state Health department has urged various districts to increase the number of daily Covid tests and also to strengthen surveillance on the treatment of dengue patients. Dengue infection rate in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah is still a cause of concern as the curve is going up even after Durga Puja.



Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam held a virtual meeting on Friday to take stock of the dengue situation in various districts. According to the Health department data, nearly around 1,000 dengue cases have been reported from North 24-Parganas last week while Kolkata registered over 650 new cases followed by Darjeeling 469, Howrah 466 and Hooghly 453.

More than 4,600 dengue cases were reported in one week. The state had registered over 2,000 cases in the previous week. Nearly around 25,000 people have been infected with dengue this year.

In the initial phase of the season, the Deng subtype III was rampant in the state and later Deng subtype variant II also played havoc. The health experts have pointed out that dengue cases may continue in the state till the middle of December. It will subside only after the temperature drops below a certain level. The current humid weather accompanied by scattered rainfall is an ideal situation for dengue larva to thrive. After Durga Puja concluded, around two dengue deaths have been reported in the city. A 29-year-old woman died of dengue shock syndrome at a private hospital on Thursday while a class X student died of dengue on Friday.

The Health department has already opened control rooms in Swasthya Bhawan and also in the districts so that designated officers can keep a tab on the dengue situation during the festive season. Hospital lab services were kept available through the Puja holidays. District control rooms will take care of any need of platelets in any hospital.

Around 978 new dengue cases have been detected in the state on Saturday. As many as 806 dengue patients have been undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

Dengue Observer Teams and senior officers of the department have been making visits, during the office holiday period, to monitor dengue case management in different hospitals, DHS Dr Sidhartha Niyogi said.