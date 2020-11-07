Increase beds in critical care as backup: Regulatory Comm

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has urged private hospitals to increase the number of beds in critical care as a backup arrangement for the forthcoming Diwali and Jagaddhatri Puja.



The Commission felt the need to increase critical care beds, particularly in the areas where Kali Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja will take place. Kali Puja is celebrated in North 24-Parganas' Barasat and Madhyamgram amid much fanfare while Jagaddhatri Puja is held on a large scale at Chandannagar, Bansberai, Chinsurah in Hooghly. Hence, the Commission requested the big hospitals situated in those areas to enhance their critical care infrastructure keeping in mind the two upcoming festivals.

The WBCERC had also urged private hospitals to take certain steps during Durga Puja to combat the unforeseen situation which could have arisen due to the spike in cases.

WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said all the private hospitals had responded to the Commission's appeal during Durga Puja. Banerjee also expressed his gratitude to the private hospitals for combating Covid during the recently concluded grand festival. Not a single complaint was registered with the Commission regarding the denial of admission by any hospital during Puja.

Banerjee said level I and level II beds are available in the hospitals. Even if the infection goes up, there will be no problem. But in case of level III and level IV, there may be some glitches and hence, such hospitals have been requested to convert some general beds for ICU. "We request all the level III and level IV hospitals if they have no scope to increase critical care beds, they can convert the general beds. They can go for temporary conversion. We would extend all our support. We can even convince the government in this regard," Banerjee added.