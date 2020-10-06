Include Bengali as a language for conducting JEE: Mamata

Kolkata: Reiterating the demand for holding the national-level Joint Entrance Examinations in Bengali as well since it is taking place in Gujarati, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her disapproval over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as it aims to bring an end to the system of ranking.



While addressing a virtual programme felicitating 793 meritorious students from Nabanna Sabhaghar, she said: "Ranking system should not be abolished as it highlights the hard work and aptitude of students. We are writing to the Centre protesting against the same as we are hearing that as per the NEP, which the state government does not approve, the ranking system will be dropped."

"It does not matter whether a student passes in the first division or third. But it is important for them to get the certificate for their achievement following the hard work at the very initial stage of their life and it comes as an encouragement for them to move ahead," Banerjee said adding that the students will not be getting their due recognition if the ranking system is dropped.

Raising questions for not giving equal significance to all regional languages to hold the JEE, Banerjee said: "If the joint entrance can be conducted in Gujarati then why not in other regional languages, including Bengali?"

While interacting with meritorious students, she said: "This year too you all had to appear in Joint Entrance Examination either in Hindi or English. Our students are talented enough to clear the JEE. They are competent enough to write in English. But they can express themselves in a better way if it is conducted in Bengali and they can perform well."

Banerjee on Monday felicitated students who performed extraordinarily in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Alim, Fazil and High Madrasah examinations. Since a virtual felicitation programme took place with the students present at the offices of the District Magistrates, Banerjee directed district authorities to ensure that the applications for any sort of support given by the students should be immediately forwarded to the state headquarters. Students should not face any trouble to get a scholarship. So far, the state government has provided support under Aikashree project to 2.37 crore students with around 81 lakh students getting scholarships from the Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Banerjee also directed state Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was also present, to ensure that students who passed this year should not face any trouble in getting admission in colleges.