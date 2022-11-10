'Include all above 18 in voter list, don't exclude on religious identity'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked concerned officials involved in the upgradation of the voter list in the state to include all those who have attained 18 years of age or those who are going to attain 18 years of age and not to exclude anybody on the basis of religious identity.



"A conspiracy is being hatched and in some states 30 per cent of the people living in the border areas have been excluded from the voter list. We have to take lessons from such things and I will urge the public representatives, district administration and the police administration to keep an eye on the preparation of the voters' lists so that genuine voters are included in the voter list," Banerjee said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

She urged the officials of the Election Commission to include everybody's name as per rules. "Voting is the right of every person. Someone may be for me while some other may be against me, however, we have to love people," she maintained.

She asked the DMs, SPs to pay surprise visits to camps where voter lists are prepared. "MLAs, Zilla Parishad members must keep an eye on it as well. Go and do the work of those persons whom you are thinking are against you. Go to villages and interact with the people. Travel in common public transport like bicycle and rickshaw," she advised.

Subrata Bakshi, state president of Trinamool Congress has come out with a list of representatives (one for every district) who will maintain liaison with the Election Commission, only for the purpose of assigning them the duty of collecting district-wise electoral rolls from the state Election Commission for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

According to the draft electoral roll published by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) under the ECI, the number of total voters in the State stands at 7,42,88,233 while in the previous year the figure stood at 7,43,00,810. During pre-revision of the voter list, names of around 2,79,434 voters were removed from the list most of whom are dead. The ECI prepares a revised list of voters every year.

Out of 7,42,88,233 electors around 3,78,02,731 are male voters and 3,64,83,883 female. The number of third gender electors is 1,619. Around 9,45,401 corrections were done during pre-revision. There are around 1,14,794 service electors in the state and the number of polling stations is 79,501.