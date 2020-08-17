Inclement weather a major cause for lower haul of Hilsa fish

Kolkata: Bengal's favourite fish Ilish is still eluding the platter of the middle class people with the price still on the higher side.



The fishermen have attributed much lower haul than expected has contributed to short supply in the market resulting in the price on the higher side.

There has been a good haul on Friday but again warning of inclement weather from Saturday night to Monday has restricted the movement of trawlers when it comes to venturing deep into the sea.

"The haul has been much less but the sizes have been bigger this year. The total catch for the trawlers after each netting spree has varied between 50 to 200 tonnes. We consider 500 to 600 tonnes catch as a good haul. On more than one instance, inclement weather has forced the fishermen to return mid way without completing the full fishing tenure," said Bijan Maity, General Secretary of Kakdwip Matsasilpa Unnayan Samity who is optimistic of a good haul in the next few days.

The majority of the Hilsa fishes sold in the markets in the city are brought from the auction market at Diamond Harbour where the fishermen come with their catch for auction. Over 10,000 trawlers in South 24-Parganas that includes the big as the small ones travel to the seas for fishing.

The price of a 500 gm fish ranges from Rs 700 to 800 while a 700-800 gm fish is priced at Rs 1000-1200.

1 kg fish is priced at Rs 1500 while 1.5 kg fish costs Rs 1800 to 2200.