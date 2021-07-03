Incidents of violence took place when law & order was under EC: Governor

KOLKATA: At a time when the BJP leaders across the country raised allegations of post-poll violence in Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his inaugural speech of the Budget session of the Assembly, said the incidents of violence had taken place during the election when the law and order was under the control of the Election Commission of India and there had been an orchestrated and well-planned campaign by some people with vested interests to sow seeds of dividing the masses.



He further said a particular section of politically-biased people for their own vested interest had been spreading fake news, fake videos, half truths, distorted truths and circulated blatant lies through their own social media to defame the government.

The Governor could read his speech for only four minutes as BJP MLAs shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, creating chaos. They carried photos of party workers who had allegedly been victimised after the election. Due to noise, the speech of the Governor could not be heard.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay went to the Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the two held a discussion. Again, Bandyopadhyay went to the Governor and Dhankhar, who in turn, concluded his speech. The BJP MLAs shouted slogans against the state government.

Later, the Speaker said the Governor said he did not change a single word from what was there in his written speech. Mamata Banerjee and the Speaker went to receive the Governor and the first meeting of the Budget session began quite cordially. Later, Banerjee and Bandyopadhyay saw the Governor off. While addressing the MLAs, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the Governor and expressed her gratitude. She also thanked the House for selecting Ashis Banerjee as the Deputy Speaker. He was elected uncontested.

Ashis Banerjee is MLA from Rampurhat. He got the award for being the most sincere MLA as he did not skip any meetings of the Assembly during the Left Front regime.

"Ashisda is a retired professor and a veteran politician. I am happy that he has been elected as the Deputy Speaker," said the Chief Minister.

Reacting sharply to the chaos created by the BJP MLAs, Partha Chatterjee, minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said: "What the Opposition MLAs thought did not happen. Their hopes got shattered. The Governor did not change a single word and stuck to the written speech. BJP is trying to create chaos from Day 1. We thank the Governor."

Mukul Roy has been allotted seat No 42 and was sitting with the BJP legislators. He attended the first session, which was inaugurated by the Governor, but did not turn up for the second one. All the BJP legislators wore saffron 'uttariya' and applied 'tika' on their foreheads.