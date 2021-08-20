Incessant rains trigger landslides in the Hills, leave parts of Siliguri waterlogged

Darjeeling: Incessant rainfall in North Bengal has triggered landslides in the hills, also leading to water-logging in the plains.



The National Highway 10 connecting Sikkim with the plains of Darjeeling was blocked owing to a landslide halting vehicular traffic.

Incessant rainfall in the Hills resulted in a landslide in 29th Mile on the National Highway 10 around 2am. Traffic came to a standstill.

"Earth movers were pressed into service to clear the debris. Around 1:30pm, we could manage to open up a single lane for traffic to resume. However, a jhora (waterfall) has been created owing to the landslide that is continuously bringing down debris, water and mud," stated Subodh Chettri, executive engineer, PWD, NH Division.

Landslides were reported in Kurseong block and Mirik block. At least 4 houses were partially damaged in landslides in the Kurseong block in Bara Sittong, Bimiraytaar, Selim Hill and Tindharia Tea Estate. About 2 houses were partially damaged in Phugur and Lepcha Hill under Soureni Gram Panchayat in the Mirik Block.

Meanwhile, in the plains Siliguri witnessed heavy rainfall. Many wards of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation were waterlogged. Business was affected at the regulated market in Siliguri owing to the same.

Gautam Deb, Chairman of the SMC held a meeting on Thursday evening. "At the meeting, it was discussed how to tackle the flood-like situation caused by incessant rainfall for the past few days. Three control rooms will be opened at the SMC, Irrigation department and Siliguri SDO office. Relief material will be distributed on a war footing and relief camps will be opened up," stated Deb.Mahanadi, Panchanai, Fuleshwari and Jorapani rivers are in spate and on the verge of flowing over the danger level. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings of heavy rainfall in the Sub Himalayan West Bengal including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and neighbouring state of Sikkim.

Kalimpong recorded 67 mm from 8:30am on Wednesday till 8:30 am on Thursday; 109.8mm in Kurseong; Darjeeling 58.6mm; Siliguri 90.4mm; Jalpaiguri 96.4 mm, Cooch Behar 22.6 mm and Gangtok (Sikkim) 39.4mm.