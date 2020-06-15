Incessant rains trigger landslides in Hills

Darjeeling: The advancement of the southwest Monsoon has resulted in incessant rainfall in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The rain triggered multiple landslides throughout the Hills damaging roads and houses. However, no loss of life has been reported.



At around 9.30 am on Saturday, a landslide destroyed the house of one Pramod Thapa in Muldanra, Darjeeling. His family members had a miraculous escape.

A landslide occurred on Toongsoong Road in Darjeeling, opposite the Sherpa monastery, blocking the road.

A landslide washed away houses and part of a road under construction at Sivitar Tea Estate, Mahanadi, Kurseong. Landslides were also reported from Mongpu, Labdah and Nagri Farm. More than 30 houses were damaged in Mirik. Meanwhile, in the plains, residents of Bhanunagar are spending sleepless nights as the level of River Mahananda has increased, sparking fear of embankments being

breached.

An uprooted tree fell on an e-rickshaw in Hill Cart Road in Siliguri but the driver managed to escape. Traffic movement on this busy stretch was hampered till the tree was cleared.

In 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Saturday) Darjeeling recorded 76.8 mm of rainfall; Kalimpong 25.6 mm; Siliguri 83 mm; Gangtok 8mm of rainfall.

"We can expect more rains in this region as the southwest Monsoon has advanced further and has covered the whole of Bengal.

There is an Amber warning of heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours for the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar" stated Dr Gopinath Raha, IMD, Gangtok.