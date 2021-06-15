Incessant rains trigger landslide on NH-10

DARJEELING: Incessant rainfall since Sunday night triggered a landslide on the National Highway 10, the link road to Sikkim.



Traffic came to a standstill for near two hours owing to the landslide.

A landslide occurred at Likhubhir, below the Durga Mandir under the Teesta police station at around 3pm on Monday. Traffic came to a standstill owing to the slide. The PWD (Highway division) aided by the police worked on a war footing to remove the debris and clear the road. At around 4:30pm one lane was cleared and at around 7:00pm both the lanes were opened up.

Meanwhile the Superintendent of Police, East District, Sikkim has informed that repairs are on at the bridge on the NH10 at Rangpo connecting Sikkim and West Bengal.

The Superintendent of Police has issued a notification that only one lane will be operational on the bridge and that no vehicles will be allowed to stand on the bridge. Vehicles carrying load of more than 20 tons shall not be allowed on the bridge. These vehicles will have to enter Sikkim through the Melli Checkpost.The Met office has forecasted

heavy rains from Wednesday. Darjeeling had witnessed 20mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, recorded at 5 pm on Monday.