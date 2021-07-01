Incessant rains throw life out of gear in North Bengal

DARJEELING: Incessant rainfall threw life out of gear in North Bengal. As per reports, landslides had occurred in Kalimpong district. Several areas in the plains were inundated owing to heavy rainfall.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings for this region. "In anticipation of shifting of troughs of low towards North Bengal and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal during June 27 to 3 July, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to increase over the districts of North Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall during June 27-29 and heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall during June 30 to July 3 is very likely over North Bengal districts" stated Dr Gopi Nath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.

The IMD has issued Orange and Red rainfall warnings for the North Bengal districts from July 1 to July 3.

In the last 24 hours, Jaldhaka recorded 153.4 mm of rainfall; Cooch Behar 112.6 mm; Siliguri 64.2 mm; Jalpaiguri 37.8 mm; Kalimpong 31.8 mm; Darjeeling 22.8 mm; Kurseong 15.4 mm and Gangtok 15.6 mm of rainfall.

A culvert on the river at Aivil tea estate was damaged, cutting off parts of the estate. The road from Meteli to Chalsa was also damaged owing to heavy rains.

The water level of Teesta, Mahananda, Dayna, Jaldhaka, Mujnai, Raidak, Kaljani, Mansai, Muri and Sunkosh rose sharply. Areas of Siliguri town along with Dabgram-Fulbari were inundated.

One Tunaram Rai was injured when lightning struck the cow shed of his house in the Haldibari block. Two cows were also killed. "There were some minor landslides at Nim, Pokreybong and Manzing in the Gorubathan block of Kalimpong. The landslide on the road at Nim was immediately cleared," stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.