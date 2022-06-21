Incessant rain disrupts DHR services; triggers landslides

darjeeling/kolkata: Even though South Bengal continues to witness humid weather conditions the situation in North Bengal is worrisome as landslides triggered by incessant rainfall brought traffic to a standstill on National Highway10 to Sikkim for more than 8 hours. The IMD has issued a "Yellow" rainfall warning for June 22.



The Kurseong–Siliguri section of the National Highway 55 from Darjeeling to Siliguri remained closed for a large part of the day. The NJP–Darjeeling and Darjeeling-NJP Darjeeling Himalayan Railway service remained suspended on Monday owing to a landslide at Tindharia. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be scattered rainfall in Kolkata and various other South Bengal districts in the next two days while East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia will receive light to moderate rainfall. Some pockets of South Bengal may, however, receive heavy rainfall, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, NH-10 to Sikkim witnessed landslides at Mongpu Fatak in the Kalimpong district and Andheri Jhora in the Darjeeling district in the wee hours of Monday. Huge boulders and debris blocked the road. Traffic was diverted through Peshok.

The debris was removed on a war footing and traffic resumed at around 1 pm. "Landslides have also been reported from other areas of Kurseong and Mirik sub-divisions. We are keeping a close tab on the situation. There is no report on any loss of life," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Landslides at Tindharia resulted in the cancellation of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway passenger services from Darjeeling to NJP. "We are accessing the situation. We hope to resume the services at the earliest, in a day or two," stated AK Mishra, Director, DHR.

Meanwhile, in the plains, incessant rainfall has resulted in the rivers being in spate. The Fair Weather bridge running parallel to the Balason Bridge in Siliguri was washed away on Sunday night. Siliguri witnessed 86.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The districts like Coochbehar and Alipurduar will receive very heavy rainfall while Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri will receive moderate to

heavy rainfall.