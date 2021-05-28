Incessant rain, cyclonic winds throw life out of gear in Hills

DARJEELING: Incessant rainfall since Wednesday evening has thrown life in Hills out of gear. The Hills witnessed a number of small landslides along with uprooting of trees. However, no loss of life or injury has been reported yet.



"There were few minor landslides in the Hills. Four houses were damaged including two in the Kurseong block and two in the Mirik block. Restoration and relief has been arranged," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

With the severe cyclone Yaas hitting Indian shores, the IMD had issued 'Orange weather' warning for the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts for May 26 and May 27 with forecasts of heavy rains. The district administration had opened up control rooms in the sub-divisions and blocks of the district to monitor the situation carefully.

Two NDRF teams have been stationed in the district, one at Kurseong and one at Siliguri.

Heavy rains and gusty winds have raged in the Hills since Wednesday evening. Trees were uprooted in a few places blocking thoroughfares.

The Darjeeling police removed one on the road to Pashupati on the Indo-Nepal border. Forest personnel along with the police removed another on the Pankhabari road connecting Kurseong to Siiliguri.

The house of one Vishnu Thapa was damaged in Kalimpong town. The incident occurred when an uprooted tree fell on the house located in Ward 21 of the Kalimpong Municipal area.

However there was no report of loss of life or injury. "There is a 'yellow weather' warning issued by the IMD in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts for May 28. The forecast is of heavy rainfall in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Friday," stated Dr. Gopi Nath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.

In the past 24 hours Darjeeling recorded 76 mm; Kalimpong 58.6mm; Kurseong 80.8mm and Siliguri 12.6mm of rainfall.

As rainfall continued throughout the day with dense fog coupled with the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the streets remained largely deserted in the Hill towns.