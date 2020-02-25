Inauguration of multi-storey car park in Salt Lake Sector-V likely in August

Kolkata: The proposed multi-storey car park in Salt Lake Sector-V, the biggest electronic hub in the state is likely to be inaugurated in August 2020.



Senior officials of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) including its chairman Debashis Sen visited the proposed construction site to oversee the progress of the construction.

Once the parking plaza is opened it is likely to reduce traffic bottlenecks in Sector-V.

The proposed seven-storey parking plaza is coming up on one-acre land. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 34 crore. There are provisions to park 650 cars of which 92 vehicles will be kept in each floor. There will be washrooms and tea stalls on each floor. Besides, there will be a pre-booking facility. However, the parking fees have not yet been determined and NDITA officials are working on it.

NDITA has introduced a comprehensive traffic management scheme for Sector-V. Thousands of people from the city and districts come to Sector-V for work. To enable smooth movement of vehicles, a one-way traffic system has been introduced on the ring road.

Signage has been put up to facilitate those who visit the area. There is a proposal to introduce a cycle sharing scheme in Sector-V too.

NDITA has been monitoring the quality of food that is available on the roadside stalls. Pocket parks have come up to facilitate IT employees.

The agency has proposed to address the water logging menace that affects some areas in Sector-V. The waterlogging was mainly due to the construction of the East-West Metro Railway. It is expected that from 2020 monsoon the problem of waterlogging in some pockets will be ironed out.