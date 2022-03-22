'Inadequate fund allocation by Centre affecting several welfare projects'

kolkata: Dr Shashi Panja, minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, on Monday, claimed in the Assembly that Bengal's Kanyashree scheme for women was introduced much ahead of Centre's 'Beti Padao, Beti Bachao' initiative and urged the BJP MLAs not to spread lies and confuse the Assembly.



Panja said change in fund sharing pattern between the Centre and the states had been affecting the projects and stated that insufficient fund allocation was affecting several welfare projects in the state.

Taking part in the debate on the Budget proposals of the department Dr Panja said: "The BJP MLAs should do their homework well before making statements in the House and not confuse people."She said the Kanyashree project which has received UN recognition was introduced on October 1, 2013 much before the BJP government came to power in Centre in 2014.

Defending the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, she said: "The project has been introduced to honour the women and is not a dole." Criticising the opposition for "calling it an alms given to the women" she said: "the Opposition MLAs have no right to insult women" and requested the Speaker to delete the term alms from the proceedings of the House.

The minister presented a Budget proposal worth Rs 19238,42,01,000 in the Assembly on Monday.She said the department has spent Rs 5707.50 crore to give benefits to 1.53 crore women under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Under the Rupashree scheme 10.38 lakh girls have been benefited. Dr Panja said there are 1,19,481 Anganwadi centres across the state. Of these 59, 684 are housed in government-owned buildings and the department has taken steps to set up new buildings to move away from the rented accommodations.

She said because of comprehensive plans the development of women and children along with senior citizens have taken place in the state.

Stating that the Centre was not releasing funds to the state, she urged the BJP MLAs to take up the matter with the party's Lok Sabha members who in turn will take them up with

the Centre.