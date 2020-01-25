INA members not invited in R-Day parade: Bose seeks PM's intervention
Kolkata: Chandra Kumar Bose, vice-president of BJP Bengal unit has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the members of Indian National Army (INA) were not invited to join the January 26 parade in New Delhi.
Talking to newsmen the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Bose said that till 2019 the INA members took part in the January 26 grand parade in Delhi. "It is most unfortunate. I seek the intervention of Narendra Modi ji and he should explain why the members of INA were not allowed to participate in the parade." Tapas Roy, minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs said: "BJP has never shown proper respect to Netaji. The party is gearing up to organise a 150 km walk to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
80L new voters added in draft electoral roll25 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT
4 children, teacher die after coaching centre collapses25 Jan 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Five months on, 2G services restored in J&K25 Jan 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA25 Jan 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Coronavirus: PMO reviews India's preparedness25 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT