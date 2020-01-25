INA members not invited in R-Day parade: Bose seeks PM's intervention

Kolkata: Chandra Kumar Bose, vice-president of BJP Bengal unit has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the members of Indian National Army (INA) were not invited to join the January 26 parade in New Delhi.



Talking to newsmen the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Bose said that till 2019 the INA members took part in the January 26 grand parade in Delhi. "It is most unfortunate. I seek the intervention of Narendra Modi ji and he should explain why the members of INA were not allowed to participate in the parade." Tapas Roy, minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs said: "BJP has never shown proper respect to Netaji. The party is gearing up to organise a 150 km walk to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse."