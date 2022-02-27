'In violation of HC order, SIT prevented to exhume body for 2nd post mortem'

Kolkata: The Bengal police has hinted to move the Calcutta High Court claiming that violation of the Court's order by preventing the members of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to exhume the deadbody of Anis Khan for holding the post mortem for the second time.



Meanwhile, SFI and DYFI members resorted to violent protests at the SP office and some other areas injuring eight policemen and vandalising some nine odd police vans.

"On the direction of Hon'ble High Court, today members of SIT being accompanied by a magistrate went to exhume the dead body of Anis Khan for holding further PM (post mortem) which was prevented fiercely in utter violation of order of the apex court of WB," a tweet from the official handle of the West Bengal Police read on Saturday.

The state police further expressed their dissatisfaction over the violent protests and demonstrations. "SIT is investigating the Anis Khan case under the directions of the Hon'ble High Court but violent demonstrations are being organised daily at Amta PS (police station) and SP office with the ulterior motive of derailing and delaying the investigation," read another Twitter of Bengal Police.

The SIT had gone for exhuming the body for conducting post mortem for the second time at 3 am on Saturday.

The victim's father Salem Khan said that he had sought some more time from the SIT as he had been ill.

"I did not disobey the court's verdict. The body will be exhumed as per the court order. I told the SIT members that I am physically ill and can be hospitalised. I had asked them for some extra time," he added.

He also claimed to have given in writing to the SIT that he will himself hand over his son's body on Monday.

SFI and DYFI members indulged in violent protests at the office of Howrah SP (rural) and also at Panchla area. The protesters blocked National Highway 8 at Amta and when the police appealed to them to desist from encroaching the road, they started brickbatting injuring several cops. The police had to fire teargas shells to pushback the protesters. Left leader Minakshi Mukherjee and others were arrested.

The situation became so heated that ADG South Bengal Siddh Nath Gupta rushed to the spot with a large police force to bring situations under control.

"Eight policemen were injured. Nine police vans were vandalised," added Gupta.

"The SIT is working according the direction of the Calcutta High Court. We don't have any extra Constitutional power and do not interfere in the probe." state Transport minister Firhad Hakim said.

The victim's father was unable to identify the arrested Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya at the Test Identification (TI) parade that was conducted on Friday at the Uluberia Sub Correctional Home.