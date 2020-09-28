In two separate incidents BJP workers clash with each other

Kolkata: Two incidents of clash took place over infighting between BJP at Bashirhat in North 24-Parganas and Baruipur in South 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



On Sunday morning BJP leader Anupam Hazra who was given the post of one of the national general secretaries had been to Baruipur to attend a meeting. As soon as his car reached Baruipur a group of BJP supporters started agitating in front of his car. When another group of saffron party workers tried to stop the protestor a clash broke out between them. Around 11 persons were injured in the clash. Few moments later Hazra left the spot.

Meanwhile, another instance of BJP's infighting surfaced in Bashirhat during a meeting called by the organizational district president Tarak Ghosh on Sunday. During the meeting all of a sudden a group of saffron party workers started an agitation protesting Ghosh's activity. It is alleged that Ghosh neither works for the sake of the party nor he allows anyone to work.

When the party workers in favour of the president tried to control the situation, the BJP workers protesting started ransacking the chairs at the meeting place. Even the protestors locked Ghosh inside the meeting hall for a few hours. Later Ghosh was released after few local leaders intervened.