In two separate incidents a youth & 6-year-old murdered

Kolkata: A youth and a six- year-old boy were murdered in two separate incidents at Sonarpur in South-24 Parganas and Budbud in Durgapur.



On Saturday evening Nur Hossain Sardar (18) of Bidyadharpur in Sonarpur left home after few of his friends called him. When he did not return home till late night, Hossain's family members started looking for him. They even got in touch with some of his friends but they reportedly were unaware of Hossain's activity and location.

On Sunday morning around 9:30 am, locals saw the body of Hossain lying on the Katakhal bypass road beside a canal in Baruipur area. After police recovered the body, sent for autopsy examination. During preliminary investigation, cops found several injury marks on the body. It is suspected that Hossain was strangled to death and also beaten up badly.

During investigation, police detained few of his friends with whom he had gone out on Saturday. After grilling the detained youths for a few hours, three of them broke and confessed that they had murdered Hossain over a road rage. Later the trio identified as Baidanath Mondal, Ram Mondal and Samir Naskar aged between 20 to 25 years were arrested.

In a separate incident a seven year old boy was murdered by his elder cousin over some family dispute. On Friday morning the minor boy went missing from his home. After searching for him till night when the boy was not found, his family members lodged a missing diary at Budbud police station. Meanwhile the family members of the boy doubted that their relative's son Nilu Bagdi as there is a dispute between the two families since long.

After locals started questioning Bagdi he reportedly started fumbling. After police were informed, Bagdi was detained and taken to the police station. During interrogation Bagdi confessed the crime and told that he killed the child on Friday. Later police recovered the body from inside a sack which was dumped in Randiha area. Later Bagdi was arrested. However police are still not sure about the motive and interrogating him to find out the cause behind the murder.